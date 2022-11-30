Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy-2022 to phase out old vehicles from the roads.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick has informed this in the Assembly here on Wednesday.

This policy aimed at reducing vehicular pollution, recommends mandatory scrapping of over 15-year-old vehicles at the scrapping centre. The owners will also get incentives to buy new vehicles, she said.

As per the policy guidelines, the vehicles which have not renewed their Certificate of Registration, not been granted a certificate of fitness, outlived their utility, vehicles that are 15 years old and above, owned by the government agencies/autonomous councils, etc. will be scrapped at designated RVSF centres.

Against a scrapped vehicle, if the owner wants to purchase a similar type of vehicle, the government will provide concession in the motor vehicle tax.

The government will provide a scrap value of 6 per cent of the ex-showroom price against the new vehicle purchased by the owner.

Under the policy, the state will also offer incentives to the investors, who will set up Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) in Odisha.

The Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities will be treated as industrial units and IDCO will provide industrial lands to the investors as per the industrial policy guidelines.

The state cabinet has also approved the new Odisha Tourism Policy, 2022. The policy aims to make investing in the tourism and hospitality sector attractive for the investors.

Under the Tourism policy, the state has enhanced capital incentive subsidy (CIS) from 20-25 per cent in the previous policy to 30 per cent in this policy with an aim to encourage investment in tourism sector in the state.

Health, wellness and medical tourism has been treated as an eligible tourism unit and provision of incentives has been made for the interested investors, an official said.

This initiative is aimed to not only incentivise establishment of advanced and super-speciality health establishments within Odisha, but also to encourage inbound travel of people seeking such services from outside the state and from other countries, he said.

