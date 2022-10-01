Odisha extends HSRP deadlines by another month

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 The Odisha government has extended the deadline for fixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019. The move was taken following an order of Orissa High Court.

The State Transport Authority (STA) on Friday issued an order revising the prescribed deadlines, just on the last day for fixation of the HSRP for vehicles with registration numbers ending with 1,2,3 and 4.

As per the revised deadlines, October 31 is the deadline for the vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4, while November 30 is the deadline for vehicles with registration number ending with 5 and 6.

Similarly, the vehicle owners carrying Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 7 and 8 will have to affix the HSRP by December 31, and for those having the registration number ending with 9 and 0, the deadline is January 31, 2023.

Due to non-availability of required infrastructures for fixation of the HSRP within the short time, the High Court, while hearing a petition, had asked the state government to extend the deadline for one month.

The Odisha transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1, 2022 for all classes of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Notably, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019.

