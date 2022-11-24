Odisha govt presents Rs 16,800cr supplementary budget

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 The Odisha government on Thursday tabled the first supplementary budget of Rs 16,800 crore for the year 2022-23 in the state assembly.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat presented the budget on behalf of Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari who was absent in the Assembly on Thursday.

Out of the total supplementary provision, Rs 9,200 crore has been allocated towards programme expenditure, Rs 4,934 crore towards administrative expenditure, Rs 2,610.46 crore towards disaster management funds and Rs 55.54 crore for transfer to local bodies (Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies).

Of Rs 4,934 crore administrative expenditure, Rs 3,700 crore is provided towards transfer to the budget stabilisation fund and Rs 173 crore is provided for maintenance of schools and primary health care centres by the gram panchayats.

Under the disaster risk mitigation, the state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for assistance to the farmers affected with crop loss during Kharif season in 2021.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has recently announced the aid for the drought-hit farmers eying the Padampur by-poll.

Of the Rs 9,200 crore made under programme expenditure, Rs 2,084 crore is allocated for education, sports and skill development sector while Rs 867 crore is allocated for public health care, Rs 782 crore for urban development and Rs 128 crore for promotion of culture and tourism.

Similarly, Rs 388 crore has been allocated for energy, IT, commerce, transport and R&D sectors taken together.

The government has also provided Rs 552 crore for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water and rural infrastructure.

This will help in boosting the economic growth and at the same time enable the state to carry forward different developmental and welfare programmes, official sources said.

Notably, the supplementary budget outlay of the state in 2021-22 was Rs 19,833 crore.

