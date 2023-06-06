Odisha train tragedy: 31 from West Bengal are still missing, says Mamata

Bhubaneswar, June 6 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said 31 passengers from her state, who were travelling in the express trains that met with an accident on June 2 evening in Odisha's Balasore, are still missing.

Mamata arrived in Odisha this afternoon and State Minister Tusharkanti Behera received her in the Bhubaneswar airport. Soon after landing in Bhubaneswar, she left for Cuttack and met the injured people of undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospitals.

Speaking to media persons at Cuttack, Mamata said, "There are so many people from West Bengal travelling in the express. We are calling everybody; somebody is receiving and somebody is not. So far, 103 bodies have been identified, of which 83 have been received and others are under process while another 31 are still missing."

Besides, more than 200 people are under treatment in different hospitals of Odisha and West Bengal. Of which, about 93 people are under treatment in Odisha hospitals, she said.

Asked about her reaction to the CBI probe, the Chief Minister said, "I don't want to say anything. Truth must come out. Let the truth prevail; it must not be suppressed."

On the death toll, she said. "It is not the time for arguments. So many people have died. Let's truth come out."

