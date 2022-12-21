One cr people benefitted from health scheme, says TN minister

Chennai, Dec 21 Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said that the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme, or health at doorstep scheme has benefitted one crore people. Speaking to media persons at Tiruchi, the minister said that incentives would be provided to all those who work for the scheme.

The scheme was initiated in 2021 to provide door-to-door medical support for diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, dialysis and physiotherapy.

Ma Subramanian said that 10,000 nurses would be provided with a rechargeable blood pressure apparatus each.

The scheme was launched in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on August 4, 2021 by Stalin for taking healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

It screens those above 45 years of age and others with infirmities through routine door-to-door checkups. Women public healthcare workers, women health volunteers, physiotherapists, and nurses have been involved in providing the door-to-door healthcare.

The scheme envisages that those with blood pressure and diabetes which go largely undetected in villages can be monitored properly and provided monthly medicines at their doorstep.

The minister told media persons that the state government had met the Union health ministry officials many times regarding the construction of AIIMS Madurai. Subramanian said that Covid cases in the state were very low and only 7-8 cases were reported per day. He added that in the last seven months there were no Covid related deaths in the state and that the government has intensified Covid vaccination.

