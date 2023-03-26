"One who condemns his country can't do Satyagraha": CM Yogi mocks Congress' Sankalp Satyagraha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and scoffed at the party's 'Sankalp Satyagraha' against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

"One who walks on the path of untruth cannot talk about Satyagraha," CM Yogi said adding that the inspiration was given by Bapu to follow the path of Satyagraha, those who weaken democracy cannot do Satyagraha.

CM Yogi without naming anyone said that people steeped in corruption cannot do Satyagraha.

The Congress is holding Sankalp Satyagraha at Raj Ghat. Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Raj Ghar for the protest on Sunday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal and several other party leaders also joined the protest.

"Those who don't have sympathy for humans, let alone silent creatures, cannot do Satyagraha," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi added that those who divide the country on the lines of linguistics, and regionalism cannot do Satyagraha.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

"One who condemns his country cannot do Satyagraha," CM Yogi said while hinting at the "maligning the institutions" remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in London. "The person who put India in the dock can never do Satyagraha".

CM Yogi said that those who do not have reverence and respect for the soldiers of India, cannot talk about Satyagraha.

