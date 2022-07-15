Oppn for joint strategy to corner govt in Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 15 The opposition is holding a meeting on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

This time the opposition ranks will have the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) too. After supporting the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, the TRS, which was considered close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre, is likely to join the opposition ranks.

The reason for TRS' distancing from the Centre is the BJP's move to make inroads in Telangana.

It all started over the issue of procurement of parboiled rice and eventually as the BJP escalated its attempt to make itself strong in the state, the (TRS) has now taken an aggressive stance against the BJP.

The relations soured after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived for the BJP national executive. Instead, KCR went ahead receiving opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The opposition parties are meeting on Sunday for a joint strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

In the meeting, the candidate for the post of Vice President will also be discussed. The invite has been extended to TRS.

The opposition unity in the Presidential poll has been exposed after Congress allies like JMM and Shiv Sena have extended their support to Draupadi Murmu.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) officially announced its support for NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu.

The announcement came close on the heels of Shiv Sena declaring support for Murmu.

The JMM issued a statement signed by its founder Shibu Soren, which said that after Independence, this is the first time that a tribal woman is contesting for the top Constitutional post and all the MPs and MLAs of the party will vote for Murmu.

The announcement came as a setback for Sinha, who was banking on the JMM because he hails from Jharkhand and had represented the state in the Lok Sabha for many years.

The Shiv Sena had on Tuesday announced that it will support NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

