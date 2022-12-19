Oppn lacks decorum, doesn't follow rules: Piyush Goyal on RS disruptions over China issue

New Delhi, Dec 19 Amid continuing protests in the Rajya Sabha by the Opposition, which has been demanding discussion on the India-China border clash, leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Opposition lacks decorum and doesn't believe in following rules.

Goyal's comments came in the light of fresh protests by the Opposition in the Upper House, where it staged a walkout after their notices to hold a discussion on the border clash was disallowed.

"There is frustration and complete lack of decorum from the Opposition parties. Their frustration has reached a level where they don't believe in any rules and regulations in the functioning of Parliament," Goyal told the mediapersons in Parliament.

"They (Opposition) are even denying rulings and observations of the Chair. Unfortunately, the Opposition is behaving as an obstructionist and destructive force. On sensitive issues, past practices also are that discussion doesn't take place," the minister added.

The commerce minister further told the mediapersons that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already made a detailed statement in the Rajya Sabha on the transgression incident in Arunachal Pradesh last week, adding that "after which we would have expected the Opposition, particularly Congress to respect our Army jawans at the border and their commitment towards the nation. Rahul Gandhi, however, continues to cast aspersions on the Army".

Goyal went on to say that it shows "their complete lack of respect in the Army, which is demoralising the armed force. It's in the best interest of the country that the Opposition upholds democratic values".

He added that the Opposition should allow smooth functioning of Parliament.

