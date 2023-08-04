Oppn MPs move notices in RS on Manipur violence

New Delhi, Aug 4 Opposition MPs from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence. AAP MP Raghav Chadha and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the Manipur situation.

Chadha demanded discussion on the "breakdown of law and order in state of Manipur due to the failure of Central and State government."

The AAP parliamentarian in his notice wrote, "The violence in Manipur has resulted in loss of precious lives due to failure and incompetence of Central and State government."

The RJD MP, through his notice, demanded "discussion on Union and State government's failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur."

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion.

Notably, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewarigave a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the border situation with China.

