Opposition Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury boycotts new Parliament inauguration despite invitation

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury skipped the Sunday inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, even though he had received an invitation.

Sources close to Chowdhury toldthat he has decided not to attend today's ceremony despite being invited as a guest to sit along with the Prime Minister keeping his view his position as the leader of the largest Opposition party in Parliament.

Notably, Congress was among the 21 political parties who had earlier announced the boycott of the inauguration accusing the government of "sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu. The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan took a stand contrary to his party and apparently lashed out at those who boycotted the ceremony of the new Parliament building.

"Dharm 'Dand' was installed, when the gods started showering flowers the 'donkeys' started to shout...," he said in a hindi post on Twitter.

Earlier on May 25, Acharya Pramod had appealed to the Opposition to reconsider its decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony. He said that the Opposition has the right to dissent and oppose the policies of PM Modi but it is not right to oppose the whole country as the Parliament is for the entire country not of any specific political party.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to state, "Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation."

Meanwhile, while speaking to ANI, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress can't tolerate good things happening in the country. "Congress can't tolerate good things happening in the country, they are lying about Sengol. Parliament is a temple of democracy; people will give them a befitting reply for the way they (RJD) are using expletives for the new Parliament."

This morning PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

He felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building and handed over mementoes to them.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

