Pak envoy's cable from US being touted as conspiracy letter by Imran Khan

Islamabad, March 30 The Pakistan Prime Minister's assessment of a foreign conspiracy is based on a telegram sent by Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, to Islamabad, The News reported.

The telegram was received in Islamabad on March 7, a day before the opposition requested the National Assembly for a vote of no-confidence against Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The latest intrigue on Pakistan's political landscape is the issue of a letter brandished by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a rally on March 27, aptly named the Lettergate by commentators.

In his speech, Khan claimed that he is in possession of a written threat from foreign elements against his government, adding that some people within Pakistan were working to undermine him. The Prime Minister refrained from commenting further on this issue, fuelling rumours and speculation about the content and authenticity of this letter.

"This telegram message is real. Although, its contents have not been shared, the message was that as long as the incumbent government is in power, there can be no substantial change in relations," an official said. The official was apparently referring to US-Pakistan relations, since the letter allegedly originated from Washington, The News reported.

Most senior officials in Islamabad are extremely tight-lipped about exact contents of the letter. However, it is suggested that the letter contains a message from high-ranking US officials regarding the conduct of Khan's government towards the United States. "I assume it is a diplomatic cable from Ambassador Khan, based on his interaction with some US authorities," a diplomatic source told The News.

The letter apparently contains direct quotes of US officials recorded by Ambassador Khan. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. Sources are unsure under what circumstances the meeting took place which then initiated the critical cable from Pakistan's ambassador to the US. Diplomatic norms suggest if an ambassador is called for a rematch, a non paper is usually attached with it by the host country.

Ambassador Khan left the United States last week after finishing his stint as the ambassador and multiple attempts to contact him have not yet materialized.

