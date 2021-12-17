Pak madrassas continue to teach violent extremist doctrine: US

New Delhi, Dec 17 Some madrassas in Pakistan have continued to teach violent extremist doctrine, according to a new US report on terrorism.

While the Imran Khan-led government has continued efforts to increase madrassa regulation, some analysts and reform proponents observed that many have failed to register with the government, provide documentation of their sources of funding, or comply with laws governing acceptance of foreign students, the report said.

Pakistan made limited progress on the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter terrorism, specifically in its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay or discrimination, it added.

In 2018, the Financial Action Task Force

