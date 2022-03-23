Pak PM calls for unity of Islamic world

Islamabad, March 23 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the unity of the Islamic world to deal with problems faced by Muslims and bring peace across the globe.

Khan made the remarks during his keynote speech at the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which kicked off here on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, global and regional landscapes, sustainable development and climate change are among the topics that will be discussed at the two-day session under the theme of "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice and Development."

Talking about the Afghanistan issue, Khan said that the country has suffered a years-long conflict, adding that helping Afghanistan and removing sanctions on it is important for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and fighting terrorism.

Speaking at the session, Secretary-General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha called for concerted efforts by all member states of the OIC to counter challenges being faced by the Muslim community across the world.

Talking about Afghanistan, he said that efforts should be made to bring stability to the country, adding that Muslim countries should continue providing financial support to Afghanistan.

