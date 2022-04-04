Pakistan NSA resigns amid political turmoil

Islamabad, April 4 Amid political turmoil in the country, Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf resigned from his position on Monday, Express Tribune reported.

"Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA's office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud," Moeed wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting him with the immense responsibility and allowing him to do justice to his role as the NSA.

"Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age," he said.

Moeed also thanked all others who allowed the office of the National Security Advisor and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause.

Moeed's resignation came a day after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Imran Khan, hours after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister as "unconstitutional" and prorogued the House without voting on it.

