Pakistan serial violator of human rights, OIC resolutions irrelevant: MEA

New Delhi, March 24 The statements and resolutions adopted during a meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that references made at the OIC meeting about India are "based on falsehoods and misrepresentation". "The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," Bagchi said.

He also said that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation.

OIC members participated in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held at Islamabad in Pakistan on March 22 to March 23.

On Wednesday, OIC a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a settlement of the Kashmir issue.

In the Annex to the Joint Communique, the Group stated: "We renew unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and express full support for their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people."

The OIC members alleged that there is a massive violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

They reiterated their demand that India must reverse unilateral measures taken on or after August 5, 2019.

The Foreign Ministers of OIC had supported Pakistan's call for a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the accidental firing of a projectile into the country from India earlier this month.

"We express grave concern over the violation of Pakistan's airspace, threat to passenger aircraft and dangers to peace and security in South Asia arising from the launch of supersonic missile on March 9, 2022 by India. We call on India to fully abide by international law and norms of responsible State behaviour and conduct a joint probe with Pakistan to accurately establish facts," said the joint statement.

