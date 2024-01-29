‘Paltu Ram’: Posters Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Put Out Outside RJD Office in Patna – Video

Celebrations erupted outside the BJP office in Patna on Sunday, January 28, as JD(U) President Nitish Kumar once again joined the NDA fold and took oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time in his political career. Alongside BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, eight ministers also took the oath on Sunday.

An interesting poster also came up today (January 29) outside the RJD office in Patna after he joined the BJP-led NDA bloc, reading 'Paltu Ram,' reported news agency PTI. Another banner read 'Jhukega nahi, Hujur main kurci ke liye kuch bhi karega.' Nitish tendered his resignation on Sunday, stating that "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan.

Watch Video

VIDEO | Posters against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar put out outside RJD office in Patna by party workers. pic.twitter.com/DW4HdRZ5Hj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024

Bringing closure to the fast-unravelling political events yesterday, Nitish handed his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with letters of support from the BJP legislators. Accepting his resignation letter, the Governor requested him to discharge his administrative duties as the caretaker chief minister until the new government takes shape.

Earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Kumar of betraying the opposition bloc by abruptly aligning with the BJP after participating in three meetings with the INDIA bloc. He asserted that Bihar voters would respond fittingly to Kumar's actions and those influencing him, including the Prime Minister.