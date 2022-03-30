Pandemonium in Odisha Assembly on law and order situation

Bhubaneswar, March 30 Opposition Congress members on Wednesday created uproarious scenes in the Odisha Assembly after the Speaker rejected their request for not to allow junior home minister D.S. Mishra to make a statement on an adjournment motion on the law and order situation in the state.

During zero hour, Congress legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati said today discussion will be held on law and order situation and during the debate, the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher will also be raised.

As involvement of Mishra was alleged in the murder case, he should not make statement in the House, Bahinipati said. The Congress MLA has requested the Speaker to kindly instruct parliamentary affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukha to make the statement instead of Mishra.

However, Speaker S.N. Patro rejected the prayer of the Congress member stating that law and order is a wide subject. With this rejection, the Congress MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans against the state government.

Amid uproar, the Speaker allowed the junior home minister to make the statement. The Congress MLAs walked out from the debate and sat on dharna before the Gandhi statue in the assembly premises.

Later, the Congress legislators led by their leader Narasingha Mishra met Governor Ganeshi Lal and informed him about this.

Opposition BJP too supported this demand of Congress party. However, the saffron party members participated in the debate.

As the Chief Minister, who is in charge of the home department, has remained absent, let the parliamentary affairs minister issue the statement on behalf of the government in this debate, said BJP chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi.

The State was known for its peace and now, during the regime of the BJD government, its picture has completely changed, he said. "Loot, murder, rape is being took place in board day light. The women are not safe in the state," alleged the BJP MLA.

Highlighting some post-poll violence incidents, Majhi alleged that Odisha is moving on West Bengal way.A He also targeted the BJD government over the Banapur incident, where at least 22 people were injured after a suspended MLA of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) allegedly plowed his car into a crowd.

On the other hand, MoS, home, Mishra claimed that the law and order situation was peaceful during 2021 and 22, and there has been no significant communal or student unrest in the state.

The panchayat election was almost peacefully completed in the state and by-poll was conducted in fewer booths due to strict vigil by the police, Mishra said.

On Mamita Meher case, he said prime accused Govind Sahu and his associate were arrested and the police have submitted the final charge sheet in the court within stipulated time period. The case is now under sub-judice.

Protection of women, children and weaker sections was among the top-most priorities of the state government, the minister said, adding, a special unit called crime against women and children wing was formed under the crime branch to deal with such cases.

Mishra further claimed that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation has improved substantially in the State. Out of 15 LWE affected districts, five districts Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur have remained Moist menace free, he added.

