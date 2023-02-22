Partha Chatterjee sustains minor bruises after tripping in jail premises

Kolkata, Feb 22 Former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee reportedly sustained minor bruises after he tripped while having his daily afternoon walk within Presidency Central Correctional Home, where he is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the teachers' recruitment scam.

The incident took place on the afternoon of February 19 and the correction home authorities kept the matter a secret till it was leaked on Wednesday by some insiders to a section of the media. As per latest information available, the former minister was immediately taken to the correctional home hospital where he was given first-aid treatment and then discharged.

There are claims that Chatterjee tripped in his attempt to escape the excreta thrown towards him by another inmate in judicial custody because of his involvement in terror activities. However, there was no confirmation from any of the state correctional services officials on this count.

