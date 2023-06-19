"Peace Room receives complaints of threat to life, political intimidation" West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 : Several complaints of violence, murder and intimidation were received at the 'Peace Room' which was set up by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda, the Governor said on Monday.

While talking to ANI, the West Bengal Governor said that the complaints will be taken up with authorities for swift action.

"We had received many complaints, of violence, of murder, of intimidation. We will sort it out and take it up with the appropriate authorities for quick and swift action...," Ananda Bose said.

A Peace Room or help room has been opened in the Raj Bhavan here to respond to the grievances of the public in view of the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal.

The Peace Room will refer the issues to the state government and to the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action, according to the press note released on Saturday.

This step comes in continuation of the field visits of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to violence-affected areas in the state ahead of the Panchayat polls.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen has slammed Bose's decision to open the 'Peace Room' in Bengal and said that after the announcement of elections, law and order situations come under the election commission, and questioned the authority of the governor in opening the "Peace Room".

"Out of the 341 blocks in West Bengal, there are barely 3-4 blocks where such incidents occurred... After the announcement of elections, law and order come under the control of the Election Commission; neither the governor nor anyone else is above the law. In such a situation, whether the governor can do such a thing now or not is a big question. This 'Peace Room' is not required in West Bengal. He can't do this at the time of the elections," said TMC MP Santanu Sen on Sunday.

He further alleged that the governor has started acting as a spokesperson and representative of the BJP.

It seems that gradually, this governor has started following his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and has started acting as a spokesperson and representative of the BJP," said TMC MP Santanu Sen.

