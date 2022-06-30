Peacekeepers free CAR city from armed groups, residents allowed back home: UN

United Nations, June 30 UN peacekeepers routed members of armed groups occupying Ouanda-Djalle, the Central African Republic (CAR), allowing displaced residents to return home, a UN spokesman said.

Many civil, deeply impacted by the militants' recent arrival, were forcibly evicted and living in very precarious conditions, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, citing the UN mission, known as MINUSCA.

Peacekeepers secured the city, and military operations continued, allowing displaced people to return to their homes, Dujarric added.

"Our colleagues reiterate their call on armed groups to immediately lay down their arms, to join the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programs and to refrain from any action that could harm the civilian population," the spokesman noted.

A variety of anti-government armed groups operate in the area. The spokesman did not name any group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ouanda-Djalle is 175-km south of Birao, capital of Vakaga prefecture, in the northeast of the Central African Republic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor