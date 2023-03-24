People didn't forgive Rahul in 2019, will also punish in 2024: Nadda on Rahul

New Delhi, March 24 BJP chief J.P. Nadda slammed Rahul Gandhi on Friday by highlighting all the remarks that he made from the 2019 Lok Sabha election till date.

Nadda said the people of India did not forgive him in 2019 and will severely punish him in 2024 as well.

In a seven-thread tweet, Nadda expressed his disappointment with the Congress leader.

"By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. @RahulGandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years he has always reduced levels of political discourse. Let me explain how in the thread below.

"Lies, personal slander and negative politics is integral to Mr. @RahulGandhi. Let us go back to the time before 2019 - he was the newly minted Congress President and through the pre-election season his core issue was - cooked up Rafale scam. Wherever he went he spoke of it.

"Mr. @RahulGandhi's negative politics and cooked up Rafale scam faced a setback in the court of law. Our highest court of the land, the Honourable Supreme Court gave a very clear verdict on the Rafale issue and did not believe the corruption bogey Mr. Gandhi raised.

"Mr. @RahulGandhi's acerbic Chowkidar Chor Hai remarks were also not appreciated by the Supreme Court and for that HE APOLOGIZED.

"In the run up to 2019 polls, @RahulGandhi kept repeating - Chowkidar Chor Hai notwithstanding the harm he was doing to political discourse. He went on ranting against PM @narendramodi even if it meant he was defeated in his own seat and his party wiped out nationally.

"So much for Chowkidar Chor Hai that neither Congress leaders nor Congress allies appreciated this deep slander against PM @narendramodi. Infact, this issue was also taken up in CWC where the senior Congress leaders even supposedly expressed their unhappiness on it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor