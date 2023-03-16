People must raise voice against those who defame India: Rijiju attacks Rahul

New Delhi, March 16 Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his London speech, and said that people must raise their voice against those who defame India.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what he said in his London seminar. He has insulted our democracy, judiciary & nation. We must raise our voice against those who speak against our nation."

He further said, "If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can't be quiet."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

