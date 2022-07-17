Plane crashes in northern Greece

Athens, July 17 An Antonov type airplane which had departed from Serbia and was on route to Jordan, crashed near Kavala city in northern Greece, local media reported.

The plane was seen in flames and explosions followed, according to witnesses, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

This incident took place on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

A rescue operation was underway.

It is not clarified yet how many people were on board.

The plane was loaded with ammunition, Greek newspaper "Kathimerini" reported, citing local authorities' sources.

The pilot had requested permission for emergency landing reporting failure in one of the engines, in.gr added.

