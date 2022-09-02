Plea claims backdoor appointments at J&K High Court, SC issues notice

New Delhi, Sep 2 The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by NGO Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum, alleging relatives of former judges and staff were appointed in judicial institutions and courts in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli noted that serious allegations have been made in the petition and sought a response from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on its administrative side.

"We will issue notice, there are serious allegations in this matter," said the bench, adding that the response on the petition should be placed before the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for final approval. It said the response to the plea shall be filed within six weeks.

The plea alleged that backdoor entries have been made in Jammu and Kashmir for relatives of staff and former judges in appointments at judicial institutions and in courts.

It claimed that there were instances where amendments have been made in the existing rules just to facilitate backdoor appointments for kin of functionaries against higher cadres who otherwise were eligible only for lower cadres. The plea also alleged lack of transparency in the selection associated with these appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor