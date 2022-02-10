PM appeals voters to participate enthusiastically in polling

New Delhi, Feb 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to voters to vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Polling is under way in 58 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy following the Covid norms. Remember - Vote first, breakfast later."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give you security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote will be the foundation of the bright future of Uttar Pradesh."

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said, "The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming Uttam Pradesh. Here the government of good governance has been witnessed in strengthening the administrative system. Today you have a golden opportunity to maintain the progress, prosperity and prosperity of the state. I request all of you, please exercise your right to vote."

Polling is underway in 58 seats spread in 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. In the first phase, polling is scheduled in 58 of the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

