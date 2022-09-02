PM condoles loss of lives in Gujarat road accident

New Delhi, Sep 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Ambaji, Gujarat.

He also wished speedy recovery for those who were injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected: PM @narendramodi."

At least seven pilgrims were killed and six others injured on Friday after being run over by an SUV in Gujarat's Aravalli district.

The victims were part of a religious padyatra organised by a sangh from Panchmahal district. They were heading towards the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha when the accident occurred near Krishnapura village.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid condolences to the victims and announced Rs four lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured persons.

