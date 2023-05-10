PM launches projects worth 5,500 cr in Rajasthan's Nathdwara

Jaipur, May 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting after paying obeisance at Lord Shrinathji temple, the Prime Minister said that these projects will take the state's connectivity to new heights.

A national highway will benefit Udaipur-Dungarpur and Banswara. With the construction of Bilara and Jodhpur sections, access to the border will be easier. The distance from Jaipur to Jodhpur will also be reduced by three hours.

Earlier, Modi, who came to address the public meeting after offering prayers at the temple, was greeted with cheers with slogans of "Modi-Modi" renting the air.

The Prime Minister said that Rajasthan is one of the largest states in the country which carries the legacy of India's valour, heritage.

"The more proven Rajasthan is, the faster India's development will gain momentum. That's why our government is working maximum on modern infrastructure in Rajasthan. When I talk about infrastructure, it doesn't not limit to rail and road," Modi said.

Modern infrastructure increases connectivity and reduces distance in cities and villages, increases facilities in society and connects it. It also increases digital facilities and eases people's lives. Also, it accelerates development while promoting heritage. When we talk about the resolution of a developed India in the coming 25 years, this infrastructure is emerging as a strength at its core, he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said, "Some people are so full of negativity that they can't see anything good happening in the country, but they like to create disputes. Such people do not have a long term vision."

He also commented on late development work for building medical colleges and electrification of railway cables and laying of water pipelines under Har Ghar Lal scheme.

PM Modi shared the stage with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In the public meeting, Gehlot said that Rajasthan is the largest state in the country. The distance from one village to another is long. "We are building highways and roads. Earlier we used to compete with Gujarat, but now we have moved ahead of Gujarat."

Regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), he said that central arbitration should be done. The central government's scheme 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is also being taken forward.

The Chief Minister said that today everyone is sitting on one platform. The best part of democracy is that everyone has the right to speak. "Today we are sitting together (BJP and Congress). There is a battle of ideology in a democracy and everyone has the right to speak," The opposition should also be respected.

Prime Minister Modi then laid the foundation stone for the Mavli-Marwar broad gauge project. This line is now a meter gauge. In its first phase, the 82 kilometer railway line from Nathdwara to Deogarh will be upgraded.

