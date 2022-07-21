PM meets Droupadi Murmu after her victory

New Delhi, July 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening met President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her victory in the Presidential poll.

The Prime Minister reached Murmu's residence at Umashankar Dikshit Marg and congratulated her.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda was also present at their meeting which lasted around 20 minutes.

Murmu secured her victory after the third round of counting as out of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far, she bagged 2,161, while opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

Several Union Ministers and BJP leaders also reached Murmu's residence to congratulate her.

