PM Modi attacks Opposition, says 'they have problem with Baba Vishwanath Dham, Ram Mandir'

Attacking the Opposition parties over vote bank politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that they have a problem with the redevelopment work of Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "We have had some political parties here who have problems with the heritage as well as the development of the country. Problem with the country's heritage because they remain worried more about their vote bank."

"These people have a problem with the cleanliness campaign of Ganga ji. They are the people who question the army's action against the masterminds of terror. They also raised doubts about the made in India COVID vaccine made by Indian scientists. These people have a problem with the redevelopment work of Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya," Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister said the BJP government works for the development of the poor and backward. He said the government's priority is to work for the

Hailing the development work of the "double engine" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh will soon be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

Attacking the previous regimes of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Remember the condition of five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. People have seen very well how public money was used earlier. But today the money of Uttar Pradesh is being invested in the development of the state. The modern infrastructure that is being built in Uttar Pradesh today shows how the resources are used properly."

"That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously," PM Modi said.

He said the "double engine" government not only gave about 80 lakh free electricity connections in Uttar Pradesh, but every district is being given much more electricity than before.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

