PM Modi congratulates Bhagwant Mann on oath-taking ceremony

Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Earlier, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann for his oath-taking ceremony, he also said that he hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new perspective will flourish in Punjab," Yadav said in a tweet.

Also, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today is a big day for Punjab... today, entire Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make Punjab a happy state. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh."