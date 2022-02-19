PM Modi flags off 100 kisan drones

New Delhi, Feb 19 In a special drive aimed at helping farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off 100 kisan drones across different cities and towns for spraying pesticides or carrying agro-products to markets.

Participating in a virtual ceremony coordinated from Manesar, PM Modi enumerated the various sectors where the drones are already being used. He cited examples of 1,000 drones' displayed during the Beating Retreat, SVAMITVA scheme for surveying and documenting land records and supplying of medicines, vaccines in inaccessible areas.

"Spraying of fertilisers is also being done by drones. 'Kisan drones' is a new age revolution. Very soon, high-capacity drones will help the farmers send fresh vegetables, fruits and flowers straight to the market. Fisherfolks can send fresh catch from lakes, rivers or from seas directly for selling," Modi said.

"If the farmers' or fishers get to send their produce in the shortest time with minimal damage, it will lead to an increased income for them, the Prime Minister said, and added,

"A whole lot of such opportunities are knocking at our doors. I am happy that many other companies in the country are headed in this direction."

India is witnessing a new ecosystem for drone StartUps. Soon, they will be in thousands, he said, and asserted: "I am sure, India will lead the world in this field."

The occasion, he said, will not just be a milestone for the drone sector but also open up multitude of possibilities as he said: "I have been told that Garud Aerospace has planned 1 lakh 'Made in India' drones in the next two years. This will give employment and opportunities to hundreds of youths."

The budget announcements this year had prioritised technology and innovations and mentioned use of kisan drones among the varied sectors wherein drones can be used.

"We have reposed our faith in the young talent and brought in new suitable policies," PM Modi said and appreciated the youngsters taking risks in the new field even as he assured that the Centre will always back them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor