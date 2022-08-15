PM Modi greets citizens on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Wishing the countrymen a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!"

Narendra Modi, who took over as the country's Prime Minister in 2014, is addressing the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time.

