PM Modi, MPs enjoy millet-only lunch

New Delhi, Dec 20 Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar hosted a special 'Millet-only' lunch for the Members of Parliament on Tuesday to mark the 'Millet Year'. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended this special lunch.

From Bajre Ka Raabri (pearl millet soup) to Ragi Roti, Foxtail Millet Bisibelebath and Jowar Halwa, the lunch menu boasted of an array of scrumptious delicacies cooked with millets. Special chefs were brought in from Karnataka to make ragi specialities such as Ragi Dosa.

PM Modi along with Members of Parliament from both the Rajya Sabha and rhe Lok Sabha were seen enjoying the food.

After the lunch, PM Modi tweeted, "As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines".

PM Modi said that millet items can be placed for G20 guests at dinners or wherever possible so that they can understand importance of millet, at a BJP parliamentary meeting on Monday.

The lunch menu also included Kalu Palya (moth bean and coconut curry), Kadhi (buttermilk made with gram flour and garnished with green chillies, curry leaves and coriander), Joladha Roti and Foxtail millet curd rice.

