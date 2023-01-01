PM Modi to address science congress on Jan 3

New Delhi, Jan 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 via video conferencing.

The focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment".

It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

