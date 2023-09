PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 70K recruits on June 13

New Delhi, June 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday via video conference, an official said on Monday.

He will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The "Rozgar Mela" will be held at 43 locations across the country.

The recruitment is taking place across the Central government departments as well as in state governments.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various departments, including financial services, posts, defence, school education, higher education, revenue and health, among others.



ans/pgh

