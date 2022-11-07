PM Modi to participate in Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of the first Sikh Guru on Monday, sources said.

The celebration on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, is taking place at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson of National Commission for Minorities.

Modi will offer prayers to Guru Nanak Dev and also address the gathering on the occasion, sources said.

