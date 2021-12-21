PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 cr in bank accounts of self help groups, benefitting 16 lakh women

With the aim to empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday transferred around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this transfer has been done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

He also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme in Prayagraj that provides assistance to girl child.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at the historical city.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor