PM Modi was silent on how humanitarian tragedy was allowed by double engine govt: Jairam

New Delhi, July 20 The Congress lambasted the BJP after both house of Parliament were adjourned for the day as the government did not agree to the opposition's demand for an immediate discussion on Manipur violence following a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Parliament premises.

Congress also said that Modi spoke on Manipur but was completely silent on how and why a humanitarian tragedy was allowed by the so-called double engine government.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "So the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament was washed out. This was because the Modi government did not agree to INDIA's demand for an immediate discussion on the post-May 3 situation in Manipur following a statement by the PM inside Parliament.

"The Prime Minister deemed it more appropriate to give a 'Desh ke Naam Sandesh' (message to the country) via the media outside Parliament before the two Houses met. This Sandesh (message) itself was completely silent on how and why a humanitarian tragedy was allowed by the so-called double engine sarkar which has all-but-destroyed the delicate social fabric of Manipur."

His remarks came after both the Houses on witnessed uproar by the opposition members demanding a discussion on Manipur and statement to be made by the Prime Minister inside the House.

Earlier in the day, after the Rajya Sabha met after an adjournment, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a tweet, said: "Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and horrific violence is taking place. But the Prime Minister has kept quiet for so long.

"Today, after so much outrage, he gave a statement outside the Parliament. We want a detailed discussion on Manipur and PM Modi should make an elaborate statement on the same in the House. We also demand immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister and an imposition of President's Rule".

Modi on Thursday broke his silence on Manipur violence as he expressed his painover the gruesome incident with the women and termed it shameful, and never to be forgiven. "Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident of Manipur which has surfaced, for any civilised society, this is a very shameful incident," Modi told reporters in the Parliament House Complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

The Congress and the other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion over the violence in Manipur.

