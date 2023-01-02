PM stresses on need to make Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya popular among youth

New Delhi, Jan 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the need to make the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' popular among the youth by organising competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country.

The Prime Minister said this while presiding over the annual general meeting of the NMML Society, in his capacity as its President, at his residence on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history both in terms of individuals, institutions and themes, so as to create better awareness among the people about India's past.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for institutions in the country in general to create their well-audited and researched recorded memory for the benefit of the present as well as future generations.

Expressing satisfaction over the design and content of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Modi underlined the important fact that this museum is truly objective and nation-centric, not person-centric, and that it suffers neither from undue influence nor from unwarranted absence of any required facts.

In order to take the message of the Sangrahalaya highlighting the achievements and contributions of all the Prime Ministers of India to the people, Modi spoke on the need to make it popular among the youth by organising competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country.

He also expressed hope that in the near future, the Sangrahalaya would emerge as a central attraction for visitors to Delhi from different parts of India as well as the world.

Mentioning that the year 2024 will mark the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, Modi called upon the academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched knowledge about the contributions of the great visionary and social reformer to the country as well as about the Arya Samaj, which is going to complete 150 years of its existence in 2025.

The chairman of the executive council of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML), Nripendra Misra, spoke on the current working of the society as well as outlining the vision for the future.

In particular, he highlighted the plans for the library, which is a leading institution in the field of modern and contemporary Indian history, as well as for the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya opened in April last year.

