PM to visit Varanasi on July 7; will inaugurate 1 lakh capacity mid day meal kitchen

New Delhi, July 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency on July 7 as in the last eight years, the PM has put a lot of focus on infrastructure development in Varanasi. He will inaugurate a kitchen for mid day meals. This is one among the multiple projects for the city.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Akshay Patra mid day meal kitchen at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid day meals for around one lakh students daily. He will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 1800 crores.

He will also inaugurate various road projects including the construction of the four-lane road overbridge on the Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; bridge over the Varuna river; widening of the Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of the Phoolpur-Sindhaura link road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of the Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects related to improvement of sewerage and water supply. These include rehabilitation of the Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology; laying of sewer lines; over 25000 sewer house connections in Trans Varuna.

He will inaugurate a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including a non-residential police station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of a Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra.

