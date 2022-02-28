PMK for major restructuring of party post Urban polls

Chennai, Feb 28 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is mulling a major restructuring of the party in all the wards of the state.

Party founder leader Dr S. Ramadoss, in a series of meetings from Saturday, has directed the party district secretaries and other state leaders to work hard in the ground level aiming for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2026 Assembly elections.

He told party leaders that there should not be any village without a PMK branch and that there should not be any booth without a PMK booth agent. Dr Ramadoss, according to PMK leaders, told the leaders that there will be a major restructuring in the party in the days to come to make it fit and trim.

The PMK leader met the district secretaries, presidents, and vice presidents of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts. Dr Ramadoss will be meeting leaders of other districts of the state in the subsequent days and take stock of the election results.

A senior leader of the PMK, who participated in the meeting, said: " Dr Ramadoss was asking as to why we lost the elections in several constituencies and we informed him that the money power of DMK and AIADMK was very high and hence we could not compete with them in that level. However, we won 130 seats amid all the odds and the party can increase its footprint if it works hard at the grassroots and work for the service of the people of Tamil Nadu."

The PMK founder leader told party leaders that the party has a bright future and to work at the grassroots and take up issues that are plaguing the daily lives of people.

