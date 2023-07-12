PMK urges Stalin to convene all-party meeting on Mekadatu dam issue

Chennai, July 12 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue.

The PMK state president, while interacting with the mediapersons at Tiruchi airport, said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should accord importance to the Mekedatu dam issue.

"It would be good if he spoke to his Karnataka counterpart while he is in Bengaluru to attend a political meeting," he said.

He also blamed the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK for not having constructed check-dams at different locations across the Cauvery river.

Ramadoss said that this would have helped in storing water.

He said that the failure to construct check-dams was a treachery against the people of Tamil Nadu.

The senior PMK leader also said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should take an all-party delegation to either Bengaluru or Delhi to reinforce the stand of Tamil Nadu on the issue.

The former Union minister said that the government had announced the opening of 10 sand quarries across the Kollidam river, and said the construction of check-dams would help prevent the looting of river sand.

When asked, the PMK leader said that his party is yet to take a decision on the party's stand in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Governor should work unitedly in the interests of the state. Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss also said that the Governor should not talk about political issues and remain neutral and focus on development.

