PMK urges TN govt to replace palm oil with coconut oil in PDS shops

Chennai, Aug 17 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Thursday urged the state government to replace palm oil with coconut oil in Public Distribution System (PDS) shops across Tamil Nadu.

PMK state president and former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss said that the prices of coconut in Tamil Nadu were at its lowest and if the government distributes coconut oil through PDS shops, then it could be a big relief to the coconut farmers.

He said that several grama sabha meetings that were held on August 15 have also urged the state government to replace palm oil in PDS or ration shops with coconut oil.

The PMK leader said that coconut trees are cultivated in around 10.98 lakh hectare and give yield of 500 crore coconuts. He also said that coconuts are coming from Kerala also and hence the price of coconuts has come down.

The former union minister said that the Central government has announced plans to distribute coconut oil in 6 districts in the state.

He said that the coconut farmers of the state would be benefitted if 1 litre of coconut oil is provided to 2 crore family cardholders every month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor