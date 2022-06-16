PMK wants TN govt to be proactive on Mekedatu dam issue

Chennai, June 16 Pattali Makkal Katchi, the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, has warned the state government over the Mekedatu dam and has asked it to be proactive on the issue.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to have clear-cut ideas about the measures to be adopted if approval is given to Karnataka to go ahead with the Mekedatu dam project.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is meeting on Friday and there is apprehension in Tamil Nadu over the possibility of Karnataka getting approval for the project.

The PMK state president said that CWMA has included the Mekedetu dam project as an agenda for the Friday meeting even though the Tamil Nadu government has opposed it several times.

Ramadoss said that this is a clear indication that the CWMA will permit the construction of the dam at Mekedatu over the Cauvery which will be a major blow to Tamil Nadu.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to garner support from other CWMA members like Kerala and Puducherry and to stop the discussion on Mekedatu on Friday.

