PM's nationwide event not to be telecast in 3 Tripura districts in view of by-polls

Agartala, May 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes titled 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' on Tuesday will not be telecast in three of Tripura's eight districts in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force due to the June 23 by-elections to four assembly seats, election officials said on Monday.

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries from across the country at the event to be held in Shimla.

Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told that "In view of the Model Code of Conduct enforced in three districts - West Tripura, Unakoti, and North Tripura, the Prime Minister's programme will not be telecast."

The Election Commission enforced the MCC when the poll panel announced the by-election schedule on May 25 in four assembly seats Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma (SC), and Jubarajnagar.

CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in a letter to the CEO on Monday said that the Prime Minister's Office has directed all the 8 District Magistrates of Tripura to give wide publicity to the programme and arrange massive participation of people to hear the PM through giant screens at various places.

"Certainly, the Prime Minister shall not propagate failure of the schemes .... whatever might be the reality of these schemes in the state, he will propagate achievements of his government's welfare schemes at the moment when MCC is enforced in three districts in connection with the by-election," Chowdhury said.

He added that for this programme, the PM will make use of the government's transmission machinery, the district administration, and the official media for furtherance of electoral prospects of his party.

The Left leader requested the CEO to intervene in the matter and stop this programme in adherence to the MCC in letter and spirit.

