PM's security lapse: Nadda says well-planned conspiracy, demands apology from Congress leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress leaders for politicizing the matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

In a series of tweets, the BJP chief slammed the Punjab government for making fun of such a sensitive matter.

"Punjab Chief Minister Channi and Congress leaders made fun of such a sensitive matter. They constantly worked to lie in front of the country and politicize the matter. Congress leaders should apologize to the country," he said.

Nadda further said, "The way in Punjab, under a well-planned conspiracy, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised. The whole country has seen the truth of the role of the Punjab government of Congress. The security of the Prime Minister of the country was jeopardized in a planned manner."

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on January 5 due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Prime Minister was to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, he decided to head back to Bathinda Airport. Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab.

Meanwhile, Majithia was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. The SAD leader who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Act on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

( With inputs from ANI )

