Police seize 246 kg of opium in Tehran: Media

Tehran, Jan 2 Iran's police seized 246 kilogram of opium in two separate operations in the Iranian capital of Tehran, local media reported.

In one of the operations, the police forces smashed a drug trafficking gang, seizing 218 kg of opium, Hamid Hodavand, Tehran's Deputy Police Commander, was quoted as saying by semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

Hodavand said the gang members were monitored round the clock and arrested on the road while travelling to the north of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the other operation, Iran's Airports Police seized 28 kg of opium from two outgoing passengers at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, Airports Police Commander Mohsen Aqili told Iranian Students' News Agency.

Aqili said the two drug traffickers have been handed over to judicial authorities.

