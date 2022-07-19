Police step up searches to nab rape accused Arunachal MLA

Itanagar, July 19 The police on Tuesday stepped up the search operation after a district court in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a BJP legislator Lokam Tassar accused of raping a woman.

Police said that the district and sessions court in Yupia on Monday had rejected the bail plea of the Koloriang MLA, who is evading arrest since a case was registered against him for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on July 4 at his residence in Itanagar.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Itanagar, Kamdam Sikom said that they have intensified their efforts to arrest the legislator.

"We have raided two of Tassar's home in Naharlagun and Itanagar but could not find him," Sikom said.

During the voting for the Presidential election at the Arunachal Pradesh assembly premises on Monday, the rape accused MLA was the only absentee.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that strict action would be taken against the MLA if the court finds the allegations against Tassar true.

"The party (BJP) would take appropriate action against the MLA if the complaint against him is found true. The law will take its own course and none is above the law," Khandu added.

