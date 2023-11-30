Polish PM to deliver policy speech in Parliament on Dec 11

Warsaw, Nov 30 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has confirmed December 11 as the date on which he will present his new government's official program for the next four years to the lower house of Parliament (Sejm), followed by a vote of confidence.

Sejm Marshal (speaker) Szymon Holownia and Morawiecki had a meeting on Wednesday following whch the date was announced, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Morawiecki, their meeting would talk about extending the zero percent VAT (value-added tax) rate on food, continuing the mortgage holidays and freezing energy prices.

At a press conference after the meeting, Holownia said that the vote of confidence for the government is scheduled for 3 p.m. on December 11.

If Morawiecki's government loses the vote, it would trigger the so-called "second constitutional step", allowing a candidate for Prime Minister to be nominated by a group of at least 46 members of Parliament, the Speaker said.

On Monday, Morawiecki and his cabinet were sworn in.

He has two weeks to present his government's program and get a vote of confidence.

However, the Law and Justice party, which Morawiecki represents, has only 194 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, while the opposition holds 248 seats.

