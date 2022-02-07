Poll panel team in Manipur to review election preparedness

Imphal, Feb 7 The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, which arrived in the poll bound Manipur on Monday on a two-day visit to review the assembly election preparation, held a series of meetings with the political parties and senior officials.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said that on the first day of the EC's visit, the poll panel interacted with the representatives of national and state recognised political parties, District Election Officers, Superintendents of Police and other officials.

The CEC launched the C-VIGIL, an awareness video in local language to deter electors, candidates, agents from inducements, video on otherwise abled electors specially crafted for PwD electors in accessible format, including voice over, sign language and written messages, to participate in the electoral process and a booklet titled "No Voter to be left behind" on activities taken up in collaboration with Handicapped Development Foundation (HDF) in all districts of Manipur.

The CEC also launched the Know Your Candidate App, explainer video in Manipuri language.

CEC Sushil Chandra was accompanied by Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey and senior officials of the Commission.

The EC would continue its meetings with the political parties and top officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on Tuesday.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

